Heavy rain busts river bank in Wisconsin
The Nemadji river in Wisconsin's Douglas County flooded local roads after heavy rain Monday.
Evening forecast: Severe thunderstorm watch until midnight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings see loss as opportunity
The Vikings have now lost two games in the NFC North, but the players see the loss to Chicago as an opportunity to improve.
Mike Zimmer says Vikings need to 'keep working on it'
After a frustrating loss to Chicago, Mike Zimmer didn't really have any clear answers about how to fix the Vikings' problems against tough opponents
Medicaid waiver process stresses parents already feeling pressure
Stacey Vogele is a support planner who helps parents of medically fragile children navigate the maze of rules and regulations that make up Minnesota's system of Medicaid waivers.