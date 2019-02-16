More from Star Tribune
Hirscher looks to win slalom as ski worlds draw to close
Mikaela Shiffrin defied illness to win the slalom at the skiing world championships. Can Marcel Hirscher do the same?
Golf
Nelly Korda clinches genuine family Grand Slam in Australia
Nelly Korda added to her family's impressive sports pedigree Down Under with a win Sunday in the Women's Australian Open.
Wild
Bruins knock off Kings 4-2 for 5th straight win
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins made one last push in the third period.
Wild
Pavelski's 31st goal helps Sharks top Canucks 3-2
Joe Pavelski was in the right place at the right time at a big moment for the San Jose Sharks.
Wild
Pacioretty nets 2, leads Vegas past Nashville 5-1
After veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed 17 goals in four straight starts, the Vegas Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban took over the crease for just the eighth time this season.
