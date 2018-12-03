More from Star Tribune
National
Subpoenas to begin for Trump records in emoluments case
The attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland say they're moving forward with subpoenas for records in their case accusing President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency.
National
Wisconsin Republicans forge ahead with power-stripping bills
Wisconsin Republicans moved quickly Monday with a rare lame-duck session that would change the 2020 presidential primary date to benefit a conservative Supreme Court justice and weaken the newly elected Democratic governor and attorney general.
National
Elections leader named to probe North Carolina Congress race
North Carolina's governor has named a new state elections board chairman tasked with leading an investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud and irregularities in a very close congressional race.
National
The Latest: North Carolina university: no threat on campus
The Latest on the report of a gunman at William Peace University in North Carolina (all times local):
National
The Latest: Bush's flag-draped casket heads to Capitol
The Latest on events related to late former President George H.W. Bush (all times local):
