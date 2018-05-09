More from Star Tribune
Elation over a son's recovery; devastation over other's loss
Two parents are elated that their eldest son is recovering from nearly drowning and anguished that his younger brother remains missing two weeks after falling into a river.
National
European businesses most affected by US sanctions on Iran
Major companies, particularly in Europe, could see billions of dollars in commercial deals canceled because of the U.S. decision to reinstall sanctions on Iran, though the ultimate impact remains unclear due to the possibility of renegotiations and exemptions, experts say.
National
Bill letting those without legal status get aid to be signed
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign into law legislation that permits students without legal status in the United States to apply for state financial aid.
Business
Energy companies lead US stocks slightly higher; oil surges
U.S. stocks edged higher in morning trading Wednesday, led by gains in energy companies. The price of crude oil climbed back above $70 a barrel…
TV & Media
NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division
NBC News' internal investigation following Matt Lauer's firing says it doesn't believe there is a culture of sexual harassment at the division and that current management wasn't aware of Lauer's behavior until the complaint that doomed him.
