Business
Houston man pleads to $3.4 million fraud scheme
Federal prosecutors say a 42-year-old Houston man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $3.4 million from a Dallas-based design and construction company where he was construction manager for a downtown Houston luxury hotel project.
Nation
Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked
A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.
Nation
Officials identify barricaded man killed in explosion
The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.
Variety
School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas
Texas has more than 1.2 million licensed handgun owners who can openly carry their weapons in public. The state hosted the National Rifle Association's annual meeting two weeks ago. And until Monday, the governor's re-election website was raffling off a shotgun.
Variety
USC sued over clinic gynecologist accused of misconduct
Four former University of Southern California students sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of molesting patients over decades as a "serial sexual predator," according to a court filing Monday.
