Politics
2018 Legislature: What passed, what didn't and what's next
Lawmakers have adjourned their session, but many major initiatives of the year face a veto threat from Gov. Mark Dayton
National
From taxes to school safety, Legislature's work is in limbo
Minnesota lawmakers wrapped up their work as midnight struck Sunday, but the session scorecard was still largely empty on Monday.
National
'Don't be mad at Claire': McCaskill courts black voters
The African-American community's frustration with Sen. Claire McCaskill is real.
National
The Latest: Official resigns after Afghanistan bombing claim
The Latest on question claims made by a high-level State University of New York official (all times local):
National
School shooting victims remembered as artistic, history buff
A history buff who wanted to join the Army and an artistic student who liked red hair dye were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.
