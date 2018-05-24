More from Star Tribune
Rochester town turkey got a name, then got gunned down
Jake sealed his fate when he chased a kid on a bike.
Local
Battle with the monster Brainerd bog isn't over yet
Workers say they'll cut the 8 million-pound giant down to size eventually. But for now, the floating mat of muck is still a formidable presence on a Brainerd-area lake.
Local
Legislature pushes Fort Snelling affordable housing, at $600K per unit
The Legislature in its infrastructure bill directed the Minnesota Housing Finance Authority to use its bonding authority for the project.
Minneapolis
Student who brutally beat Mpls. teaching aide freed without bail
Corey David Burfield, 18, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.
West Metro
Police: 11-year-old held gun 'moments before' 7-year-old killed himself with it
Friend who reportedly brought the gun to the family's home was arrested four days later.
