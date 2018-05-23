More from Star Tribune
South Metro
Man who crashed into State Patrol vehicle in Lakeville dies
Wesley Paul Briggs, 29, of Lakeville, died at North Memorial Medical Center.
Local
Duluth clears rape kit backlog as reform bill becomes law
The new law gives agencies 60 days to submit kits and requires victim updates.
Local
The Latest: Milwaukee Bucks guard Brown says arrest 'wrong'
The Latest on Milwaukee police releasing body-camera footage showing the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown (all times local):
Minneapolis
Student, 18, charged in severe beating of Mpls. school staffer
The paraprofessional remains in critical condition with head injuries that left him unconscious.
Local
Milwaukee chief apologizes for arrest of Bucks guard Brown
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Bucks guard Sterling Brown on Wednesday for officers' actions during a January arrest that included use of a stun gun, and said some officers had been disciplined.
