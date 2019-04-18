More from Star Tribune
Vikings
With O-line still in flux, Vikings have clear need in draft
The Minnesota Vikings will be constructing a new front five yet again this year.
Gophers
Will college presidents boot St. Thomas from the MIAC?
School presidents are believed to be meeting Thursday to discuss if St. Thomas is too big - and its teams too good - for the main athletic league of Minnesota's private colleges.
Twins
Corbin earns 1st win with Nationals, beats Giants 4-2
Now this is what the Washington Nationals were looking for when they plunked down $140 million to add Patrick Corbin to the rotation.
Sports
MIAC presidents meet, postpone decision on St. Thomas
A conference spokesman said the presidents' council decided to take no immediate action.
Twins
Twins fall to Toronto as Pineda gets knocked out in five-run fourth
The Blue Jays rallied from an early 3-1 deficit and won their third game of the four-game series at Target Field