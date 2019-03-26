For the first time in the Harlem Globetrotters' 93-year history, one of the stars of the team made a trick shot from a moving roller coaster. Zeus McClurkin made the shot the Mall of America. Zeus' teammate Dragon Taylor added shots while swinging on a ride and standing four stories up in the Mall of America rotunda.

