More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
The Latest: Weinstein takes books on theater, film to arrest
The Latest on the sexual misconduct probe of film producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):
Local
Longtime Creighton University president dies
The Rev. Michael Morrison, the longest-serving president of Creighton University in Omaha, has died.
Variety
Student says science teacher tackled Indiana school shooter
A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Nation
Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy
A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.
Variety
Hawaii volcano sends another ash cloud high into the air
Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) into the air.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.