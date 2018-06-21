More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
TV & Media
Netflix backs 'Master of None' despite misconduct claim
Netflix is standing by "Master of None" and Aziz Ansari despite a sexual-misconduct allegation against him earlier this year.
Celebrities
Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologizes for offensive tweets
Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb apologized Sunday for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager, calling them "some stupid stuff."
National
Rep John Lewis, civil rights icon, released from hospital
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the 78-year-old civil rights icon and veteran congressman from Georgia, was released from the hospital Sunday evening after his weekend admission for an undisclosed reason.
Music
More security this year at Chicago's Lollapalooza
There will be more security at this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, where Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys are among the headliners for the four-day event.
National
The Latest: US Rep Lewis, civil rights icon, out of hospital
The Latest on hospital stay of U.S. Rep. John Lewis (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.