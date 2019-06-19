More from Star Tribune
Wild
Minnesotans in NHL's Central Scouting final rankings
A look at the local players available in this year's draft.
MN United
Newcomer Boyd gets 2 goals for US in 4-0 win over Guyana
After newcomer Tyler Boyd scored early in the second half to give the United States a two-goal lead, the sure sign this was going to be a good night for the Americans was visible on Gyasi Zardes' face.
Twins
Arenado, Senzatela lead Rockies to rout of D-backs
The Colorado Rockies were in search of a return to some form of normalcy on the heels of a wild four-game split with the San Diego Padres in which they scored 48 runs and allowed 44.
Twins
Jason deGrom, Alonso lead Mets past East-leading Braves 10-2
Jacob deGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, Pete Alonso homered to highlight the first four-hit game of his young career, and the New York Mets routed the first-place Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Tuesday night.
Twins
Merrifield has 2 HR, 6 RBIs to lift Royals over Mariners 9-0
Whit Merrifield had two homers and a career-high six RBIs, Homer Bailey pitched into the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 on Tuesday night.