More From Nation
National
GOP gov candidate Kemp resigns as Georgia secretary of state
Republican Brian Kemp resigned Thursday as Georgia's secretary of state, a day after his campaign said he's captured enough votes to become governor despite his rival's refusal to concede.
Variety
Florida women accused of stealing Vietnam vet's service dog
Two Florida women are accused of stealing a service dog from a 67-year-old Vietnam veteran.
TV & Media
Police: Steelers Antonio Brown pulled over for going 100 mph
Police say Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was stopped for speeding over 100 mph in his Porsche, just hours before the team's game against the Carolina Panthers.
National
The Latest: Abrams campaign says it will fight on
The Latest on the race for Georgia governor (all times local):
Variety
Subaru recalls nearly 400K vehicles to fix stalling problems
Subaru is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two problems that can cause them to stall.
