Variety
Judge: Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85M in ex-lawyer's suit
Porn actress Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti must pay $4.85 million to an attorney who worked at his former law firm, a California judge ruled Monday in an order that holds the potential presidential candidate personally liable in a lawsuit over back pay.
Nation
5 of the 6 killed in Utah highway crash were from Honduras
Five of the six men killed last week when a dump truck collided with a pickup truck on a Utah highway were from Honduras, authorities said Monday.
National
The Latest: Obama says Republicans sowed divisions in US
The Latest on former President Barack Obama's rally in Las Vegas (all times local):
TV & Media
In chaotic era, conference aims to amplify 1st Amendment
Top journalists, scholars and government officials past and present gathered in Pittsburgh to emphasize the First Amendment's continuing importance in American society.
National
Obama rails against Republicans, rallies Democrats in Nevada
Former President Barack Obama delivered a biting critique of Republicans in Washington and President Donald Trump's administration on Monday but avoided mentioning his successor by name.
