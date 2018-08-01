More from Star Tribune
Golf
As they age, Champions Tour golfers try not to unravel during travel
Golf can be the easy part for PGA Tour Champions' frequent flyers.
Gophers
Ohio State's Meyer put on leave, investigation opened
Urban Meyer's job appears to be in jeopardy.Ohio State placed Meyer, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, on paid administrative leave…
Golf
After early PGA success, Robert Gamez tries career reboot on Champions Tour
Robert Gamez insists he has no expectations now that he's eligible for the PGA Tour Champions.The way his PGA Tour career started 28 years…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yanks-Red Sox matchup minus stars, Turner ready
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:DEPLETED RIVALRYThe Yankees and Red Sox open a four-game series at Fenway Park with the two best…
Twins
Out of the backwoods: Northwoods League no longer a sleepy little summer outpost
The wood-bat league for college baseball players is thriving in its 25th year.
