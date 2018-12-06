More from Star Tribune
Golf
Oosthuizen leads at South African Open, Els in contention
Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion, led the South African Open by a shot after a 9-under 62 in the first round on Thursday.
Twins
Twins to shore up infield by adding Schoop, Torreyes
Jonathan Schoop, an All-Star second baseman, will replace a hole left by Brian Dozier and Logan Forsythe.
Twins
Eovaldi agrees to $68 million, 4-year deal with Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a $68 million, four-year contract.
Gophers
AP Source: Temple coach Collins meets with GTech officials
A person with knowledge of the situation says Temple coach Geoff Collins has met with Georgia Tech officials about the Yellow Jackets' vacant head-coaching position.The…
MN United
US women to open 2019 at France, play Mexico in send-off
The United States women's soccer team will open next year with games at World Cup host France and Spain and finish a 10-game schedule leading to the tournament with a send-off match against Mexico at Harrison, New Jersey, on May 26.
