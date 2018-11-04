More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Sacks, a score and more: Hunter like a 'superhero' against Detroit
Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and others broke down the Vikings' victory over Detroit, which fell victim to a relentless Minnesota defense.
Vikings
Roethlisberger guides Steelers past Ravens 23-16
Going up against the NFL's top-ranked defense, Ben Roethlisberger showed his versatility, grit and ability to bounce back from injury.
Vikings
Zimmer on Hunter: 'He's a great team guy'
Head coach Mike Zimmer praised the defense, and defensive end Danielle Hunter in particular, who had 3 ½ sacks and a touchdown on Sunday.
Vikings
Magic Mahomes: KC quarterback throws 3 TDs, Chiefs go to 8-1
With almost every flick of his right wrist, the legend of Patrick Mahomes grows.
Wolves
Antetokounmpo gets a triple-double as Bucks rout Kings
Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double this season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Sacramento Kings 144-109 on Sunday.
