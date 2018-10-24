After being absent from the team due to mental health issues, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen returned to practice. He says he is not ready to discuss what led to him being taken by ambulance to the hospital and undergoing mental health treatment for the past five weeks, but that he has a plan in place and is excited to return to football.

