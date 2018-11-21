More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 143-100 rout of Trail Blazers
Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season high with 33 points and finished an assist short of a triple-double in three quarters as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 143-100 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Parker shines as Bulls beat Suns 124-116
Jabari Parker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns 124-116 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
Wolves
Wild
Sabres score 4 in 1st, beat Flyers 5-2 for 7th straight
Evan Rodrigues had a goal and an assist in Buffalo's four-goal first period, and the Sabres extended their NHL-best winning streak to seven games Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wolves
