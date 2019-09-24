More from Star Tribune
World postal union rejects Trump's favored reform plan
In a showdown Tuesday at a Universal Postal Union meeting, countries rejected the Trump administration's favored approach to an international mail problem that is making the U.S. consider leaving the 145-year-old body.
World
Freeland calls acceptance of Syrian envoy unacceptable.
Canada's foreign minister called her government's approval of a known supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad to a consular job in Canada "unacceptable" on Tuesday and said she will take action "very quickly."
World
Top UK court: Johnson's suspension of Parliament was illegal
In a decision that badly undermines Boris Johnson's authority, Britain's highest court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the prime minister broke the law by suspending Parliament in a way that squelched legitimate scrutiny of his Brexit plan.
World
The Latest: Pakistan PM warns of war with India over Kashmir
The Latest on the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations (all times local):
World
Zellweger on her empathy and adoration for Judy Garland
For Renee Zellweger, the task of becoming Judy Garland was too daunting to contemplate all at once. Such a character needed to be assembled piecemeal: a bit-by-bit metamorphosis starting with the voice, followed by workshopping the songs and then building in the mannerisms, the hair, the make-up, the stage presence, and so on.