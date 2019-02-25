More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Evers wants to freeze private voucher school enrollment
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to cap enrollment in Wisconsin's private voucher schools, setting up another fight with Republicans who made it a priority the past eight years to expand the program statewide.
Music
R. Kelly appears in court in sex abuse case, remains jailed
R&B singer R. Kelly walked into a Chicago courtroom on Monday wearing an orange jail jumpsuit for a hearing in his sexual abuse case after spending the weekend in jail as confidants tried to pay $100,000 to get him released.
National
Trump accuses Spike Lee of 'racist hit on your President'
President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.
Home & Garden
$2.99M brick mansion is a Lake Harriet landmark
Elegant 1930s home preserves the past, while adding upgrades such as a stone terrace and saltwater swimming pool.
Home & Garden
'Fixer Upper' couple buys historic castle in Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest home project is quite the fixer-upper.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.