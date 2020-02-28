More from Star Tribune
Wolves
De'Aaron Fox scores 25 points, Kings beat Grizzlies 104-101
De'Aaron Fox didn't decide until shortly before game time that he would play against the Memphis Grizzlies. His appearance moved the Sacramento Kings closer to the playoffs.
Gophers
Marshall scores 21 to lead Rider past Monmouth 79-67
Tyere Marshall had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Rider topped Monmouth 79-67 on Friday night.
Golf
Steele takes 1-shot lead at midpoint of The Honda Classic
Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.
Wolves
Ingram, Williamson lead Pelicans past Cavaliers 116-104
Lonzo Ball launched a long two-handed chest pass from one foul line to the other, where Zion Williamson caught it in stride above his head, took a step and dunked with two hands.
Wolves
Jazz snap 4-game skid with 129-119 win over Wizards
Donovan Mitchell scored 10 points of his 30 points in an 82-second span of the fourth quarter, and the Utah Jazz snapped a four-game losing streak with a 129-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.