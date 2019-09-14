More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Jones scores late TD, leads Falcons past Eagles 24-20
Julio Jones hauled in a short screen pass on fourth down and took it 54 yards to the end zone with 2:10 remaining, giving the Atlanta Falcons a wild 24-20 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Twins
Gyorko, Dodgers damage Mets' chances with 3-2 comeback win
Pete Alonso is slumping at the wrong time for the New York Mets.
MN United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hat trick, Galaxy routs Sporting 7-2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a hat trick and broke Los Angeles' season goal record with 26 in the Galaxy's 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night.
Sports
Four unheralded prep football teams making noise this season
The halfway point of the regular season is a week away. Let's set the usual suspects aside and give a little love to a few metro football teams having success but lacking in fanfare.
Vikings
Five extra points: Vikings display clean - and messy - flashes vs. Packers
Mark Craig weighs in with his five takeaways from Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.