More From Sports
High Schools
94 in a row: Grand Meadow girls are Minnesota's secret sports dynasty
From 1929 to 1939, the Meadowlarks played 94 games of six-on-six basketball and never lost. Usually, it wasn't close. Opponents 'were afraid to play us,' said Beulah Ankeny, 99.
Twins
Replace-Matts: Twins reinstate Magill, put Belisle on the DL
The two righthanded relievers were swapped for each other, a night after a 10-0 loss to the Indians.
Vikings
Luck to make start, may play most of 1st quarter at Seattle
Andrew Luck spent two straight offseasons contemplating how it would feel to play football again.
Gophers
Breaking down the Gophers' opponents: Northwestern
The Wildcats will try to build on a 10-win season, but a bowl-game knee injury to quarterback Clayton Thorson is an early-season concern.
Wolves
EuroLeague standout James Nunnally set to join Timberwolves
The 6-foot-7 Nunnally fills a "3-and-D" role befitting a player who specializes in long-distance shooting and defense.
