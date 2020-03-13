More from Star Tribune
Duluth
University of Minnesota regent attempts to block new provost's installment
Regent Michael Hsu was concerned about her handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a professor in Michigan.
South Metro
Minnesota confirms five more cases of chronic wasting disease, including one wild deer
Deer management zone set for Farmington area.
Variety
Gov. Evers orders closure of public schools across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a move that will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next several weeks.
West Metro
Police: Plymouth man stashed 374 pounds of cannabis gummies in his apartment
The man is due to appear in court on April 10, online jail records show.
Local
Federal courts in Minn. suspend jury trials for civil and criminal cases
The federal court system in Minnesota has suspended all jury trials for civil and criminal cases, effective immediately through late April in response to the novel coronavirus.