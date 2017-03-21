Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said he has participated in 2,700 opinions, and has often ruled "for the little guy instead of the big guy." In responding to questioning, he said he'd like to convey that he is a "fair judge."

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said he has participated in 2,700 opinions, and has often ruled "for the little guy instead of the big guy." In responding to questioning, he said he'd like to convey that he is a "fair judge."