Wild
Wild faces Ducks in road-trip finale with chance to reclaim playoff spot
The Wild wraps up its three-game road trip Sunday in Anaheim against the Ducks.
Sports
The flow must go on: All hockey-hair team makes surprising return
Apparently the retirement of the Minnesota state boys' tournament all hockey hair team was greatly exaggerated. It's back and as good as ever.
Twins
Souhan: Wild's recent moves a page out of the Twins playbook
Twice in the past three years a team on the fringe of contention has decided to sell rather than buy at the trade deadline, then watched its supposedly depleted team go on a successful run.
Loons
Loons score four in first half, continue hot start with 5-2 win
Led by two goals from Ike Opara, Minnesota United took a position it hopes to keep a good long time Saturday with a one-sided victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Twins
Cutting the roster: Twins seek to do it with 'decorum and diplomacy'
"Even in the best of circumstances, it's a deflating experience for the person receiving the news," general manager Thad Levine said. The Twins have guidelines for roster cuts that are meant to lessen the blow.