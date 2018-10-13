More from Star Tribune
Golf
Kang, Hull keep one-shot lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship
Danielle Kang and Charley Hull shot 4-under 68s to retain the lead after three rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Saturday.
MN United
Monaco hires Thierry Henry as new coach
Thierry Henry is back where it all started.
Golf
Woodland, Leishman, Sharma tied for lead at CIMB Classic
Gary Woodland birdied the 18th hole for a 5-under 67 to move into a three-way tie for the lead with Marc Leishman and Shubhankar Sharma after three rounds of the CIMB Classic on Saturday.
Sports
Pliskova, Garcia in Tianjin Open final
Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova will be looking for her second title of the WTA's Asian swing when she plays second-seeded Caroline Garcia of France in the Tianjin Open final on Sunday.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Verlander-Sale in ALCS, Brews try for 2-0 lead
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ACES ABOUNDJustin Verlander and the World Series champion Houston Astros face Red Sox lefty Chris Sale in…
