Gophers
Playing sick, Oturu turns in double-double but Gophers fall at Butler
Daniel Oturu was under the weather and his big night - 24 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks - wasn't enough for the Gophers, who dropped their second consecutive road game with Utah up next on Friday.
Vikings
Vikings more than satisfied with 1-2 punch of Cook, Mattison
Mike Zimmer was asked whether there was much drop off between Dalvin Cook, the best back in football, and Alexander Mattison, who ran the ball for a game-high 6.5-yard average vs. the Cowboys. Answer? "No."
Twins
Trophy time: Baldelli named AL Manager of the Year
A panel of 30 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, two from each AL city, chose Rocco Baldelli over Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash in an unusually close vote.
Gophers
Unfinished business: After nearly leaving Gophers, Winfield reaping this season's rewards
Antoine Winfield Jr. has weathered allegations and injuries to become one of this season's big-time playmakers for the 9-0 Gophers.
Gophers
Pitino, Omersa react to Gophers loss to Butler
Gophers coach Richard Pitino and sophomore Jarvis Omersa talk after Tuesday's loss at Butler.