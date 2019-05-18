Gophers

The Gophers are the hosts for a four-team, double-elimination regional at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium. The No. 7-seeded Gophers shut out North Dakota State 3-0 on Friday and now will face Georgia, which beat Drake 6-4 in eight innings earlier in the day, at 3 p.m. Saturday. Drake and NDSU will play at 5:30 p.m., with the loser eliminated. Another elimination game will follow at 8 p.m.