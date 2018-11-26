More from Star Tribune
Texas Southern shocks No. 18 Oregon, 89-84
Trayvon Reed picked the right night to be perfect.
Von Miller chose to channel Bill Belichick
Von Miller declared earlier this season that his job was to "sack quarterbacks and tell jokes."
Alliance "protect or pick" draft: All about the QBs
How often do football fans hear "It's all about the quarterbacks?"On Tuesday night, it absolutely will be.The Alliance of American Football, an eight-team spring league…
Prep athletes of the week: SMB's Jalen Suggs saves the best for the biggest game
Jalen Suggs did it all in leading SMB to a state championship.
