Wild
Wild goalie Stalock ready for start in road trip finale
Stalock is primed to take on a heavier workload — beginning Tuesday against the Bruins in Boston.
Wolves
Irving scores 17 in return as Celtics top sloppy Nets 116-95
The Boston Celtics shared the ball extremely well. The sloppy Brooklyn Nets helped them out a lot, too.
Wild
Granlund's third-period goal lifts Wild over Canadiens 1-0
Mikael Granlund's unassisted score supports goalie Devan Dubnyk's 32 saves for his first shutout of the season.
