Golf
Sauers, Jimenez tied after 2nd round of Champions Tour major
Gene Sauers shot a 5-under 67 to move into a first-place tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Sports
Red Ruby pulls away to easy victory in Black-Eyed Susan
Red Ruby pulled away from Coach Rocks on a sloppy track Friday and cruised to a 4 3/4-length victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.
Sports
Nadal and Djokovic to renew rivalry in Italian Open semis
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will renew their rivalry in the Italian Open semifinals — and three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova also reached the last four Friday.
Gophers
Gophers baseball beats Rutgers 5-3, wins 24th Big Ten conference title
The Gophers scored three in the seventh inning, and Max Meyer struck out the side in the ninth to secure the victory for 12th-ranked Minnesota.
Minneapolis
U.S. Bank Stadium interim executive director given job permanently
Technology consultant Jim Farstad has twice held the interim position of overseeing the downtown stadium.
