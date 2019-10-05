More from Star Tribune
Scarlett's career day helps Stanford beat No. 15 Washington
Cameron Scarlett rushed for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Davis Mills had another impressive game in place of injured starter K.J. Costello before apparently getting hurt himself, and Stanford pulled off its biggest win of the season, stunning No. 15 Washington 23-13 on Saturday night.
Getzlaf, Kase send unbeaten Ducks past winless Sharks, 3-1
The new-look Anaheim Ducks are concentrating on short shifts, constant energy and a furious tempo.
James Neal, Connor McDavid help Oilers outlast Kings 6-5
The trade for James Neal is already paying off for the Edmonton Oilers.
What's wrong with Cousins? Vikings had better find out fast
Kirk Cousins, the Vikings' $84 million quarterback, is getting nowhere trying to please everybody. "I would say he's scared of making a mistake," ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said.
No. 24 SMU rallies for 3-OT win in 1st ranked game since '86
Not since the Pony Express days with Eric Dickerson and Craig James has SMU been undefeated this deep into a season.