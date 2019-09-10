More from Star Tribune
Outdoors
Minnesota investigating possible deer disease outbreak
Lab tests are underway will determine if a virus killed 20-plus wild deer in Stearns County
Outdoors
Ruffed grouse hunters unsure how many birds to expect for opener Saturday
In the past 10 years the correlation between spring drumming counts of ruffed grouse and their fall population has weakened so much that the survey is no longer considered a reliable predictor.
Twins
Shoulder surgery ends Buxton's season, puts 2020 opener in question
The Twins put Byron Buxton on the 60-day injured list after he flew to California to have his injured left shoulder examined. He is expected to make a full recovery — in five to six months.
Gophers
Around the Pac-12: Slovis a highlight among league newcomers
Freshman Kedon Slovis had fans at the Coliseum chanting "We love Slovis!" in the fourth quarter of his debut as USC's starting quarterback.He's just one…
Twins
