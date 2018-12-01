More from Star Tribune
IOC human rights advisory committee to start with 2024 Games
The IOC has set up an advisory committee on human rights chaired by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the former U.N. high commissioner for human rights.
Gophers
Irish and Huskies ready for latest chapter of rivalry
There's been no better and more entertaining rivalry in women's college basketball over the past decade than the one between Notre Dame and UConn.From Breanna…
Gophers
Another family night for Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim
Another season, another first for Syracuse's Jim Boeheim.Even after more than four decades as head coach at his alma mater, he's facing something new. When…
Gophers
Championship Saturday: Oklahoma, Ohio State make CFP case
Before the College Football Playoff field is set, there is one last chance to make a case to the selection committee.No. 5 Oklahoma and No.…
Vikings
FANTASY PLAYS: Burning fantasy questions for Week 13
A look at some key fantasy football questions for Week 13:WHICH UNDER THE RADAR PLAYERS HAVE THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME THIS WEEK?Broncos…
