More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sabalenka into semis at Shenzhen after Sharapova retires
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals of Shenzhen Open after Maria Sharapova was forced to retire due to an injury on Friday.
High Schools
Thursday's prep sports roundup
Chase Bill scored just under six minutes into overtime to give White Bear Lake a 2-1 victory over Stillwater on Thursday in boys' hockey at…
Gophers
UCLA beats Stanford 92-70, snaps skid in Bartow's debut
Mired in a four-game skid and having fired its coach in-season for the first time in the program's 100-year history, UCLA went back to the past to right itself.
Vikings
Vikings coach Zimmer vows to restore 'nasty' mentality
Mike Zimmer's offseason to-do list after 2018 sounds fairly similar to the one that faced him after 2016: He must make a decision on an offensive coordinator, and figure out how to help his team re-establish its footing.
Gophers
This time, Gophers close the door on Badgers in Madison to end losing streak
Minnesota grabbed a 15-point lead through the first 20 minutes, then used tough defense in the final minutes to stave off a big Badgers rally and win the Border Battle on the road for the first time since 2009.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.