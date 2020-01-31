More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Richard Sherman tackles tough topics fearlessly at Super Bowl
The 49er continues to be one of the NFL's most thought-provoking, thoughtful players.
Twins
Reusse: At Twins camp, 'NubAbility' champions limb-restricted athletes
Former St. Paul Saint Dave Stevens, born with no legs, helps with the cause. Now in its sixth year at the Twins' spring training complex, the "NubAbility" event reaches limb-restricted youths.
Vikings
Mostert, 49ers changing big picture on running backs
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has brought an old-school running game mentality back to the NFL's biggest stage.
Wild
Nice off the ice: Wild's Foligno plays physical but at home he's a softy
In his third season with the Wild after being acquired in a trade from Buffalo, Marcus Foligno is a fascinating enigma. He leads the team in hits, but is an easygoing big kid at home.
Wolves
Barton, Nuggets hand Bucks rare defeat at home, 127-115
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone couldn't have been any happier with a win than he was Friday night.