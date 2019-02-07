More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Davis remains in trade limbo; Barnes to Sacramento
Anthony Davis is still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
MN United
Loons newcomers Gregus, Alonso start to bond in rebuilt midfield
Jan Gregus, the Loons' third designated player, and four-time MLS all-star Ozzie Alonso are central to the team's efforts to shore up its leaky defense.
Wild
Wild to enable committee approach with Koivu done for the season
Wild captain Mikko Koivu will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee Tuesday at Buffalo.
Wolves
Mavericks deal Barnes to Kings while beating Hornets 99-93
Harrison Barnes stayed on the bench in the fourth quarter after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks forward had been traded to Sacramento.
Wolves
Durant lets loose after Warriors beat Spurs 141-102
Kevin Durant wants everyone to forget the free agency chatter and speculation about where he might play next season, calling it "unnecessary." That's still months away and he is trying to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors.
