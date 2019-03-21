More from Star Tribune
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Subban records 1st NHL shutout, Golden Knights beat Jets 5-0
Malcolm Subban stopped 20 shots for his first NHL shutout, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith each scored twice, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-0 on Thursday night.
Smith makes 18 saves as Flames top Senators 5-1
Calgary's fourth-line forwards provided all the offense the Flames needed against the Ottawa Senators.
Magee sets record, Wofford tops Seton Hall for 1st NCAA win
If you didn't know who Fletcher Magee was before, you should now.
Scoggins: Utah State's Smith took the long road from Stephen, Minn., to the big dance
Craig Smith, the pride of Stephen, Minn., is making a name for himself in the big world of college basketball. In his first season at Utah State, Smith guided his team to the NCAA tournament.