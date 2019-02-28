More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Busch Brothers headlining NASCAR's West Coast swing
The Busch Brothers lead NASCAR into its three-race West Coast swing coming off another set of accomplishments that have established them among the all-time greats of the sport.
Wild
Hintz's goal in OT gives Stars 4-3 victory over Kings
Roope Hintz scored 3:19 into overtime and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Thursday night.
MN United
MLS Western Conference preview capsules
A team-by-team look at Major League Soccer for the 2019 season:
Wolves
Dieng loses spot in Wolves rotation
Gorgui Dieng not played in any of the past three games, including Thursday's loss to the Pacers, even though he was healthy. "I have to stay ready and try and be the best teammate I can be," Dieng said.
Gophers
Cal snaps Pac-12 skid with 76-73 win over No. 25 Washington
Darius McNeill scored 19 points and Connor Vanover added 18 to help California snap a 23-game losing streak in Pac-12 play by beating Washington 76-73 on Thursday night.