More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Scoggins: Zion boosts ACC, burns Michigan State
Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Michigan State was placed in the same region as the tournament's No. 1 overall team and No. 1 talked about player, Duke and Zion Williamson.
Sports
THE FINAL FOUR: Road to Minneapolis
Analysis from the Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller and news from across college basketball as the game’s biggest stage comes to U.S. Bank Stadium, April 6 and 8.
Gophers
Gophers women more likely in line for WNIT berth, not NCAAs
The team will learn its postseason fate on Monday night.
Wild
Subban keeps up home domination, Vegas beats Oilers 6-3
Malcolm Subban has been nearly unbeatable at home in two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Wolves
76ers' Embiid hates the Celtics, now he needs to beat them
In this era of players wanting to join up with other players, or even just being friendlier with some opponents than guys on their own…