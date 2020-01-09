More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gardenhire -- Toby, that is -- will manage Twins' team in Rochester
The son of the former Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will replace Joel Skinner.
Gophers
Gophers cornerback Phillip Howard has entered the NCAA transfer portal
The Minneapolis native will play his final year of eligibility for a different program.
Gophers
LSU coach Orgeron's success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou
A cardboard likeness of Ed Orgeron, wearing a purple polo with gold LSU lettering, stands in an entertainment parlor at the home of one of his childhood friends.
Wolves
Raptors' Powell cleared to return; Siakam, Gasol close
Raptors swingman Norm Powell was cleared to play Sunday against San Antonio while star forward Pascal Siakam and center Marc Gasol are close to returning.
Vikings
49ers activate LB Kwon Alexander from injured reserve
The San Francisco 49ers activated linebacker Kwon Alexander from injured reserve Friday to make him eligible for the team's playoff opener against the Minnesota Vikings.