More From Sports
MN United
Gregus a flent, fluid part of United's midfield makeover
Jan Gregus, 27, joins a midfield remade after United also signed four-time MLS All-Star Ozzie Alonso, acquired in a bit of league bookkeeping from Seattle on waivers.
Celebrities
Rivera first-ever unanimous Hall of Famer; three others elected
The Yankees' closer became baseball's first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, elected Tuesday along with Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina and the late Roy Halladay.
Wild
New Wild defenseman Hunt relishes 'new beginning'
A former standout at Bemidji State, Brad Hunt is returning to Minnesota after the Wild picked him up to continue its second-half roster shuffling.
Sports
Serena stunned: Williams loses after being point from Aussie semifinals
Serena Williams turned her ankle in the third set and went from a 5-1 advantage to a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 loss to No. 7-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the Australian Open quarterfinals Wednesday.
Wolves
Wolves bring the heat to Phoenix, beat Suns by 27
The game featured an unusual and entertaining third-quarter altercation between Gorgui Dieng and Devin Booker, resulting in ejections for both.
