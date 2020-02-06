More from Star Tribune
A retired jersey number, just like Brett Favre, can apparently 'unretire'
The sporting public has become conditioned to treat with at least mild skepticism any "retirement" announcement from a certain subset of athletes. This includes: pretty…
Wolves
'We just didn't play.' Losing streak reaches 13 for shorthanded Wolves
Down five players while a mega trade is finalized and by as many as 21 points to the lowly Atlanta Hawks, the Wolves clawed back at Target Center but sunk to a 13th consecutive loss.
Gophers
Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst
Purdue got off to a fast start against a ranked opponent and never slowed down.
Gophers
N. Dakota St. stays atop Summit beating Omaha 86-78
Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points as North Dakota State topped Nebraska Omaha 86-78 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.
Nation
Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year
Hundreds of thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans braved sub-freezing wind chills on Wednesday to celebrate the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, and if Coach Andy Reid is to be believed, they'll be back for an encore next year.