Former state record-holder Kay Konerza applauds McKenna Hofschild for breaking her scoring record
In 1982, Kay Konerza of Lester Prairie set a single-game scoring record for girls' basketball in Minnesota in an 81-26 victory over Winsted Holy…
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Gophers
Hachimura's shot lifts No. 1 Gonzaga over Washington 81-79
In the closing seconds of a tie game, Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins dribbled out high looking for somewhere to pass the ball.
Gophers
Coffey's career night leads Gophers to comeback victory over Nebraska
Amir Coffey's 32 points vs. Nebraska guided the Gophers' inspired play for senior guard Dupree McBrayer, who lost his mother to a battle with cancer on Monday.
Wild
Ducks extend win streak to 5 with 4-2 win over Blackhawks
Daniel Sprong didn't waste time making a positive first impression on the Anaheim Ducks.
