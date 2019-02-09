More from Star Tribune
Japan's Shoma Uno takes men's title at Four Continents
Shoma Uno was the first skater in Saturday's final group of the men's free skate at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. He ended up executing a flawless program that no one was able to match.
Wild
Pettersson scores in shootout, Canucks best Flames 4-3
Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat credited veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom with Saturday's win over the Calgary Flames.
Wild
Atkinson scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Golden Knights 4-3
The Columbus Blue Jackets opened a three-game Western Conference trip with victories in Colorado and Arizona, yet didn't feel as though they put forth their best effort.
Sports
Whittaker pulls out with injury, Adesanya wins at UFC 234
Robert Whittaker provided most of the early drama at UFC 234 in Australia and Israel Adesanya quite a lot at the end.
High Schools
Saturday's Minnesota high school sports roundup
A look at top games around the metro
