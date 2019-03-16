More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Bottas beats Mercedes teammate Hamilton to win Australian GP
Valtteri Bottas has rediscovered his joy of driving and it's had immediate success as he led Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Wild
McDavid scores in OT to lead Oilers past Coyotes 3-2
Connor McDavid remained on pace to set a career high for points for the third straight season — and kept the Edmonton Oilers on a roll, too.
Twins
Ichiro hitless as Mariners beat Yomiuri 6-4 in exhibition
Ichiro Suzuki's struggles at the plate have followed him to Japan.
Wild
Forsberg's goal leads Predators past Sharks 4-2
If the Nashville Predators have any designs about catching Winnipeg in the Central Division race, they know there's little margin for error down the stretch.
Gophers
Gophers hockey laments 'absolute travesty' of 'terrible' call in OT loss
The Gophers' Tyler Sheehy was called for hooking 31 seconds into overtime, and Notre Dame pounced for the goal and a berth in the Big Ten title game. The penalty drew the ire of Gophers players and coaches.