Anti-doping agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Russia was slapped Monday with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer's Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.
Loons
Sports
Booker, Oubre carry Suns past Timberwolves 125-109
Kelly Oubre Jr. was ready for a low-key night on the town with friends and family to celebrate his birthday, dressed head to toe in black with a jacket, shirt, pants and shoes.
Wolves
Gophers
Cold-shooting Gophers pummeled at Iowa to open Big Ten play
The lack of experience became clear as the Gophers shot 37% from the floor while turning the ball over 15 times.